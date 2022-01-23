Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 1,381 POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in POSCO by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,421,000 after buying an additional 91,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,583,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 462,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares during the period.

NYSE:PKX opened at $57.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. POSCO has a 12 month low of $54.40 and a 12 month high of $92.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

PKX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

