Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,504,000 after acquiring an additional 72,385 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,224,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,372,000 after acquiring an additional 68,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

RPD stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.10.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,954,282 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

