Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $112,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after acquiring an additional 380,388 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,585,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $206.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.87 and its 200 day moving average is $200.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.53 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

