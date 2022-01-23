Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Synopsys by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 335.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,948,000 after acquiring an additional 71,926 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Synopsys by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $549,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS stock opened at $303.31 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.96.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $34,616,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

