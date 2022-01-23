Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS:EFGSY remained flat at $$21.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40. Eiffage has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

