Eight Capital Cuts Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$3.50

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$6.25 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FOOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.83.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of TSE:FOOD opened at C$3.26 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$3.19 and a 1 year high of C$14.72. The company has a market cap of C$243.35 million and a PE ratio of -7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.39.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.