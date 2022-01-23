Elekta AB (publ) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Elekta AB (publ) in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Toomey forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $426.92 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. Elekta AB has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

