Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives $15.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of ELEEF stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

