Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 74.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

ESI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

NYSE:ESI opened at $22.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.