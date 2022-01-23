Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Given New €8.10 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.50 ($9.66) to €8.10 ($9.20) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ELROF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Elior Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elior Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

OTCMKTS ELROF opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. Elior Group has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

