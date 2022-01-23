Elrond Price Down 33.5% Over Last 7 Days (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and $177.61 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $130.82 or 0.00371730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00178537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00031804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00064577 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009265 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 20,226,315 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

