Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives C$55.26 Average PT from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

TSE:ENB traded down C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$51.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,109,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155,443. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.04 billion and a PE ratio of 18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$42.78 and a 12 month high of C$54.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.0800002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total value of C$183,521.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at C$5,997,704.07. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total transaction of C$130,432.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at C$8,087,524.55. Insiders sold a total of 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691 over the last ninety days.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

