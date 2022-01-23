Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 643,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,343 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enel Chile by 671.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

ENIC opened at $2.10 on Friday. Enel Chile S.A. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

