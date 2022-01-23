Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Enel has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENLAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

