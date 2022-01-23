Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) PT Lowered to $13.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey bought 33,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 80,506 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 98.7% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 100,102 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $11,869,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

