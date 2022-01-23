Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 448,330 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

About Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT)

Enertopia Corp. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquisition of natural resource properties. The firm produces battery-grade lithium carbonate from brines or the creation of a synthetic brine from the firm’s lithium project. Its projects include 160 Acres of Placer and Lode Claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

