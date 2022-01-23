Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

E has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in ENI by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in ENI by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in ENI by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ENI in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,018. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. ENI has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $30.64. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

