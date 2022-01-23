Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,205.63 ($30.09).

ENT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.48) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.75) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.38) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Entain news, insider Stella David bought 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($28.01) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($102,299.85). Also, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($27.71), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($359,339.30).

ENT traded down GBX 89 ($1.21) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,635 ($22.31). 1,777,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.59 billion and a PE ratio of 69.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,716.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,871.14. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 1,191.50 ($16.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,500 ($34.11).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

