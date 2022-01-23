Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

In related news, CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares valued at $8,253,160. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,101 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 401.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after buying an additional 52,979 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.