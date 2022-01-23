ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.00. ePlus reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $458.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $47,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 340,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,968,000 after purchasing an additional 106,190 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 174,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 85,052 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,373,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 76,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 45,411 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 43,815 shares during the period. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.