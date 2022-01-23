Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Sells $7,087,885.26 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $721.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 151.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $795.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $811.24.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 78,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

