Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $872.29.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,504 shares of company stock valued at $15,244,602 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $721.58 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 151.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $795.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $811.24.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

