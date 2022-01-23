Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Juniper Networks, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JNPR. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $32.87 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.