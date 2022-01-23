Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Telenor ASA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Telenor ASA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.30 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telenor ASA’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Telenor ASA from 163.00 to 162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

