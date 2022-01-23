Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) PT Lowered to C$1.30

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) had its price objective lowered by Pi Financial from C$5.00 to C$1.30 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Excellon Resources from C$4.15 to C$2.40 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

TSE EXN opened at C$0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. Excellon Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.88 and a 52-week high of C$4.76.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$11.52 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Excellon Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

