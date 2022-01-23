FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after buying an additional 117,466 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS stock opened at $420.12 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $495.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $461.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,236. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

