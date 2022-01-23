Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st.

Farmers Bankshares, Inc, a bank holding company, which engages in the commercial banking. It offers loans, plastic cards and bank accounts. The company was founded on July 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Windsor, VA.

