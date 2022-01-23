Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Trading Down 0%

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)’s stock price fell 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8,100.00 and last traded at $8,100.00. 25 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 94 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8,101.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8,093.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8,141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $108.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts; merchant card services; and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts; as well as personal and home loans.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.