Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

FATH stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 47.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

