Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Stake Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ferro were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferro in the second quarter worth $49,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Ferro in the third quarter worth $83,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro in the second quarter worth $92,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferro in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro in the second quarter worth $226,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of FOE opened at $21.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

