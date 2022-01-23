Financial Review: Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) versus Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Westaim and Acutus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A Acutus Medical 1 5 0 0 1.83

Acutus Medical has a consensus target price of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 408.62%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than Westaim.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westaim and Acutus Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $24.85 million 11.06 -$34.40 million $0.05 38.53 Acutus Medical $8.46 million 7.67 -$101.98 million ($4.05) -0.57

Westaim has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. Acutus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westaim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Westaim and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 296.80% 8.15% 6.97% Acutus Medical -748.44% -107.24% -67.58%

Risk and Volatility

Westaim has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acutus Medical has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Westaim shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Acutus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Westaim beats Acutus Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena. The Skyward Specialty segment is a U.S. based property & casualty diversified specialty insurance company group providing coverage primarily in the United States but also globally for certain risks. The Arena segment consists of two separate businesses, namely Arena Investors and Arena FINCOs. The Arena Investors including AI, an investment manager making fundamentals-based, asset-oriented credit investments on behalf of third-party investors; The Arena FINCOs, include specialty finance companies that primarily purchase fundamentals-based, asset oriented credit investments for their own account. The company was founded on May 7, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

