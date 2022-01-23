Financial Survey: Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) & Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zeta Global and Cadence Design Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeta Global 0 3 5 0 2.63 Cadence Design Systems 1 3 9 0 2.62

Zeta Global currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 52.17%. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus target price of $177.77, indicating a potential upside of 19.87%. Given Zeta Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zeta Global and Cadence Design Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeta Global $368.12 million 4.32 -$53.22 million N/A N/A Cadence Design Systems $2.68 billion 15.32 $590.64 million $2.48 59.80

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Zeta Global.

Profitability

This table compares Zeta Global and Cadence Design Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeta Global N/A N/A N/A Cadence Design Systems 23.30% 28.98% 18.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Zeta Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, consumer experiences, omnichannel acquisition, and identity and data management. In addition, the company provides demand side platform and website personalization services; and TruLift that offers analysis to uniquely quantify incremental budget that provides continued ROI. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A. Hjartarson, K. Bobby Chao, and K. Charles Janac in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

