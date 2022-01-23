Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $366.14 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,780 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 2.5% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 1.19% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $366,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $154.17 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.49. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.