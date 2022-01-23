Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $787.11 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,458,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 172,447 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 5.4% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.53% of Intuit worth $787,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,413,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.29.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $528.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $579.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.33 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

