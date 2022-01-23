Findlay Park Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 66.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 178,245 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $152,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $382.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.38 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $422.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.99.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.18.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

