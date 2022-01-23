Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 1,908 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.38% of Tractor Supply worth $87,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $33,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO stock opened at $209.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $139.11 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

