Fire Lotto (FLOT) Trading 380.7% Higher This Week

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Fire Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 380.7% higher against the dollar. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $283,516.75 and approximately $6.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.17 or 0.00298451 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006211 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001006 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $424.88 or 0.01194355 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

