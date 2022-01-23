First Property Group (LON:FPO) Stock Price Down 2.7%

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.10 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 32.10 ($0.44). Approximately 174,247 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 85,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.45).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FPO shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Property Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Property Group from GBX 103 ($1.41) to GBX 112 ($1.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The company has a market cap of £35.43 million and a PE ratio of -22.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. First Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.32%.

First Property Group (LON:FPO)

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

