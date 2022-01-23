First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 49,880 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $42,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $135.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.07 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $120.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.