First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,592 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $39,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

