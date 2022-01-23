First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $61,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,416,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,218,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,486,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,617,000 after buying an additional 54,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 552,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,916,000 after buying an additional 27,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $238.92 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $238.76 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.53 and its 200 day moving average is $283.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

