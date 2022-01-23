First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $45.79 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 786,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,310 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $45,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 149.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $2,775,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $939,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

