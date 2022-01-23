First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $50.24 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,638 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $50,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR opened at $108.02 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.63.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.