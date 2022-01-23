First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lululemon Athletica worth $54,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 69.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU opened at $313.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.45.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

