First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $36,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $237.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

