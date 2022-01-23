Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)’s share price rose 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $29.56. Approximately 168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.94 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 105,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 46.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 19.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

