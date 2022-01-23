Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to announce earnings per share of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings per share of $2.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $10.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of FBC traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,988. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $56.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1,026.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 447,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after buying an additional 407,561 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,153,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.