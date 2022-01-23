Flixxo (FLIXX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $138.00

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $138.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flixxo has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. One Flixxo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00044076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Flixxo Coin Profile

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Flixxo Coin Trading

