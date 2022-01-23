Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,297 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after buying an additional 97,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

NYSE:FND opened at $96.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.25. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $2,809,063. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.77.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.