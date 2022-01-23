Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.77.

NYSE:FND opened at $96.82 on Thursday. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $2,809,063. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after purchasing an additional 332,953 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.